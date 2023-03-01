Severe weather to bring heavy rain, strong winds From staff reports Mar 1, 2023 32 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Emergency officials anticipate a line of storms will move through Greenwood between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday.Along with pockets of heavy rain, Greenwood Emergency Management Coordinator Jamie Parrish said wind gusts could reach 30-35 mph. She said the concern is squall lines — a strong line of thunderstorms that separates warm air from cooler air. These lines, Parrish said, have the potential to create sudden and severe straight-line winds which may take down trees, damage roofs and be dangerous for school buses. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read news Greenwood County wreck claims life of Bradley man Coroner IDs man killed in Greenwood shooting District 50 announces administration changes Greenwood FD responds to weekend fires on Osborne Avenue Greenwood man faces attempted murder charge Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Watkins receives Leadingage Recognition Upson to speak at Democratic Party meeting Lander University, York Technical College announce series of Articulation Agreements