Later this week, severe storms are projected to pass through Greenwood with winds potentially reaching gusts of 45 miles an hour and the possibility of downed trees and power lines, officials said Monday.
And while everyone is enjoying the warmer spring weather, Greenwood Emergency Management Coordinator Jamie Parrish said a strong cold front is on its way.
“The problem is ... warm air and cold air don’t like to mix. Warm air rises and cold air sinks — that’s how it goes. So we’re going to have a little cross action going,” she said.
As of Monday afternoon, Parrish said they are unsure of what time to expect the storms to begin, At the moment, it’s looking like Thursday night and Friday morning with Friday bringing in the gusty winds.
“They’re calling for 45 mile an hour gusts right now and we’re in the 15-20% risk category for tornadoes and severe storms. We’re just kind of watching it. Hopefully we’ll know better by Tuesday afternoon about the timing,” Parrish said.
Ahead of the inclement weather, Parrish stressed the importance of families having a to-go bag prepared with safety essentials and staying tuned to local weather advisories for the latest information.
