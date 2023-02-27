Severe Weather

Later this week, severe storms are projected to pass through Greenwood with winds potentially reaching gusts of 45 miles an hour and the possibility of downed trees and power lines, officials said Monday.

And while everyone is enjoying the warmer spring weather, Greenwood Emergency Management Coordinator Jamie Parrish said a strong cold front is on its way.

