Self Regional Healthcare's new president and CEO will be Dr. Matthew Logan, the hospital's current vice president of medical affairs and chief medical officer.
In a news release sent Monday, the Self Regional Healthcare Board of Trustees announced the decision to give Logan the position starting Dec. 21, when current President and CEO Jim Pfeiffer retires.
"Matt has deep roots in this community. He has earned the respect and trust of his patients, his fellow physicians, and his fellow team members at Self Regional Healthcare," Board Chairperson David Tompkins said in the release. "The search process for the president and CEO was rigorous and we had a number of very strong candidates, but Dr. Logan's unique set of qualities made him the clear choice."
Tompkins congratulated Logan, complimenting his leadership, skill and compassion. Logan, a graduate of Greenwood High School, has been vice president of medical affairs and chief medical officer for Self since 2018 and has served in multiple leadership roles, including medical director of the emergency care center, chief of staff and physician executive leader of the cardiovascular service line.
Logan received his undergraduate degree at Clemson University and his medical degree at the University of South Carolina. His emergency medical residency was at Palmetto Health Richland Memorial Hospital, and he has a master's degree in health care management from the Harvard School of Public Health, the release said.
Pfeiffer, retiring after more than 13 years of steering Self, praised Logan's work ethic and dedication.
"Having worked alongside Dr. Logan through some of the most difficult days we've ever seen in healthcare, I can say with confidence that he has the passion, the drive and the skill that's needed to lead this healthcare system," Pfeiffer said in the release. "He truly lives and breathes the mission, vision and purpose of this organization, and I look forward to seeing how Self Regional thrives with his leadership."
Logan has been on the frontlines of keeping the Lakelands, the hospital's regional service area, informed during the coronavirus pandemic. He stood alongside Pfeiffer in advocating for mask ordinances from Greenwood's city and county councils, and hosted educational updates about the state of the pandemic with schools and civic groups. Pfeiffer joined other Upstate chief medical officers in publicly sharing the hardships the pandemic has caused for health care workers, as well as advocating that everyone who can get vaccinated choose to do so.
Likewise, Logan has been a proponent of treatments such as bamlanivimab, a monoclonal antibody treatment that he said has helped reduce serious illness and prevented deaths among people hospitalized with COVID-19.
"I'm honored to be given this tremendous opportunity," Logan said in the release. "Every day when I come to work at Self Regional, I'm inspired by the dedication, compassion and skill of my fellow team members. Their devotion to caring for our patients is remarkable, and I'm excited to serve shoulder-to-shoulder with them in this new role."