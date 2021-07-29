Self Regional Medical Center staff will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 amid a nationwide rise in cases, according to hospital officials.
"We are seeing an increase in COVID around the state," said Dr. Matthew Logan, Self's chief medical officer. "We had several weeks in a row with no COVID admissions, and then just this morning we've had seven people in our hospital with COVID."
With the more infectious delta variant circulating in the Upstate and only 43% of Greenwood County residents vaccinated, Self's leadership decided to require staff to be vaccinated to continue working there. About 65% of Self's staff are vaccinated, but anyone who wants to continue working at Self Regional must be vaccinated by Sept. 30.
Self CEO and President Jim Pfeiffer said the hospital is allowing people to apply for medical and religious exemptions, as hospital leadership discussed concerns raised by some staff, including pregnant women who wanted to delay vaccination.
"I think intuitively everyone knows it's the right thing to do," Pfeiffer said. "This vaccine has been given out to hundreds of millions of people and the side effects — yes there are some, I won't deny that, but the risk is infinitesimally small compared to getting COVID."
To find locations offering vaccines, visit vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov or call 866-365-8110. Self Regional offers vaccines in a drive-through clinic, available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at 303 W. Alexander Ave., with no appointment necessary.
Pfeiffer said the decision to require vaccinations follows other health care institutions such as MUSC in requiring staff members be vaccinated. He said it's the responsible choice for the community, staff and the patients they care for.
Self's move comes the same week the Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health and Environmental Control updated their guidance on masking. Because of the risk of the delta variant, both agencies recommended wearing masks indoors for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. This includes masking for teachers, students, parents and visitors in schools.
"We're seeing that when you relax your standards and you relax your precautions, the virus starts infecting people, both unvaccinated and vaccinated," Pfeiffer said. "My mask protects you, your mask protects me."
Despite DHEC and the state Department of Education encouraging mask-wearing, a July 1 budget proviso prohibits schools in South Carolina from requiring that students or staff wear a face mask. In a May executive order, Gov. Henry McMaster prevented vaccine passports and mask mandates in government buildings and schools, and previously called it "the height of ridiculosity" for a school district to require a mask over a parent's wishes.
The majority of hospitalizations at Self are of unvaccinated people, but there's been an increase in the number of breakout cases where vaccinated people are getting sick, Logan said. The delta variant has a differently shaped spike protein that allows it to bind more strongly than previous variants to human cells, making it more infectious and easier to spread.
In response, Self has started sending samples from local COVID cases to MUSC to get more information on whether local cases include the delta variant. Logan said they hope to learn more about the prevalence of the delta variant locally.
Vaccinations are still the clearest route to ending the spread of COVID-19, Pfeiffer said, and he encouraged anyone not yet vaccinated to get their shots.