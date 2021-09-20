After a week of searching, the hundreds looking for a sign of Adam Harvey have been put on standby as investigators seek new leads to follow.
Harvey, 23, was last seen Sept. 11. Abbeville County Sheriff's Office deputies have surveillance video at a store showing Harvey with a relative at noon that day. Hours later, he left home, and searchers have since found little trace of him.
Harvey was last seen wearing a black shirt and jeans near Mount Carmel Road. He's 6-foot-1 with red hair, and has special needs that might affect his decision-making, officials said.
Since his family first reported his disappearance, deputies, Abbeville County Emergency Services, search and rescue teams and firefighters have diligently searched, said Will Blackwell, director of Abbeville County Emergency Services.
"Saturday evening, efforts were focused on doing a hasty search, which is a fast search looking for obvious signs after the sheriff's office utilized their tracking dogs," Blackwell said.
They were joined that night by drone operators, flying drones with thermal-imaging cameras. On Sunday, searchers transitioned into a methodical grid search, plotting out areas and combing them slowly, looking for footprints and other, more subtle signs.
"This type of search requires a large amount of personnel," Blackwell said. "We received assistance through the S.C. state Firefighter Mobilization program. Firefighters from several counties in the Upstate responded to assist in the search."
They searched into Sunday evening with help above from a helicopter equipped with thermal imaging. Come Monday, efforts were focused on tips from the community and searching areas Harvey liked to visit. On Tuesday, they expanded the original search area to cover new regions near where he disappeared. By the end of the week, however, searchers still hadn't found him.
"At this time, the sheriff's office will continue to follow up with any information received from the community and search teams are standing by to respond to any new leads," Blackwell said.
Anyone living in the area should continue to check their storage buildings, barns and other places he might take shelter. Anyone who sees Harvey should call 911 immediately.