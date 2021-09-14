Hundreds of volunteers are searching vast stretches of woods for Adam Clark Harvey, who has been missing since Saturday.
Harvey, 23, was last seen Saturday afternoon. Abbeville County Sheriff Ray Watson said officers have him on video with a relative at noon Saturday at a store, but later in the day he ran.
Harvey was last seen wearing a black shirt and black jeans near Mount Carmel Road. He's 6-foot-1, with red hair, and has special needs that might affect his decision-making, Watson said.
Officers began their search around his home soon after he was reported missing, but the call about his disappearance came in several hours after he left home.
"Any time someone has a relative, loved one or friend who has Alzheimer's, dementia or special needs who disappears, please call 911 immediately," Watson said. "If we call out 50 people and we find them across the road, we don't care. We just want to find them."
Officers have been searching tirelessly, with the help of more than 200 volunteers since Saturday, Watson said. Abbeville deputies asked for help from state fire services, Anderson rescue teams, the Greenwood and Abbeville county fire services, Greenville County's emergency response team and firefighters from the South Greenville, Greenville City, Piedmont Park, Wade Hampton, Fountain Inn, and Laurens County fire services. Foothills K-9 Search and Rescue is also helping comb the woods for Harvey.
Watson said deputies have had two calls from people reporting hearing cries for help from the woods in the area, but when officers arrived they couldn't hear it anymore. A State Law Enforcement Division plane has flown over the area at night with thermal cameras to try and find a sign of Harvey, but so far officers haven't had any luck finding trace of him.
Watson said he's trying to narrow the area officers are looking in, but the woods around Harvey's home are expansive.
Anyone who sees Harvey is asked to call the sheriff's office through 911, or by dialing 864-446-6000.