The search for 28-year-old Kenneth Ray Hughes, of Greenwood County, continued Thursday morning with help from an organization that specializes in search and recovery of missing people and cold cases.
Michael Hubbard, owner of Loudwater Outfitters, first heard about Hughes’ case after his aunt contacted him.
Thursday marked 19 days of searching for Hughes. Volunteers and family scoured an area in Ware Shoals in hopes of finding some clue that might lead to him.
During the search, they focused on six different search areas.
Hubbard said they have attempted to set up an interview with the last person to see Hughes, but have been unsuccessful.
“We had it set up, he began getting wishy-washy. We went back and forth, he canceled, then said he wanted to do the interview again, reached back out and made some excuse,” he said.
He stressed that they’re not accusing anyone of doing anything, but simply want to find Hughes.
“This isn’t the only case like this out of Greenwood, Laurens, etc. I don’t care how old, or little, reach out — you can remain anonymous. The vast majority, somebody knows what happened to them,” he said.
James Bo, also with Loudwater Outfitters, said the organization’s goal is to get answers and bring closure to the people they work with.
Multiple ground and water searches have been performed with cadaver dogs showing some interest in the water.
“Dogs were out working their way upstream because odor flows with the wind. We’re setting boats up in case K9 handlers want to go out and check out the islands in the river,” he said. “Mike and I have been working with multiple cases right now and two of our cases have had happy endings, one of our cases came with closure. It wasn’t the ending we wanted but at least the family knows where their loved one is.”
Travis Shipes, whose girlfriend is Kenneth’s aunt, said the efforts to find Kenneth have continued from daylight to dark.
“We’re trying to get answers to bring this boy home. Someone knows something and they need to come up and speak. This is someone’s son so if you have kids out there this should touch you enough to speak up if you know something,” he said.
Shipes added they have covered many acres of land and were out searching late Wednesday night after receiving an anonymous tip. The tip didn’t lead to any new clues or answers, but Shipes said everything keeps coming back to one spot.
“At this time, we’re pretty zoned in on this area. We have a couple reasons that we cannot disclose at this time, but we’re going to put a boat in the water. We’ve got possibly 9-12 kayaks, the Department of Natural Resources is coming up the river. We’ve been running cadaver dogs and had places of interest. You never know what this may bring. We could open another can of worms or bring someone home possibly. Either way, we need to find the answers to this,” he said.
