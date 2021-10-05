Sea Pro Boats LLC will expand operations in Newberry County with a $3.7 million investment, creating 50 jobs.
In a press release announcing the expansion, the state Department of Commerce said Sea Pro Boats will increase its operating capacity to meet growing demand. The company anticipates completing the work by spring 2022.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $100,000 Set-Aside grant to Newberry County to help with project-related costs.
Located at 25214 Highway 121 in Whitmire, Sea Pro Boats builds center console fishing boats.