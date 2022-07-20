WARE SHOALS — Mayor Scott Horne is stepping down at the end of the year, and said he's resigning to spend more time with his family.
At Tuesday's town council meeting, Horne announced to council that he's resigning effective Dec. 31.
"It's nothing but I want to sleep at home at night," he said. "I never would have did it if I could sleep at home at night."
Horne said his wife and children live in Laurens County, but he's maintained a residence in Ware Shoals since running for the mayor's seat in 2020. He didn't expect when he ran for the position that the separation would take as big a toll on him. He's planning to sell his Ware Shoals house once his resignation is official.
"It's like being away from anybody you love," he said. "If you're not around a person you like, everything just gets harder."
While he might be spending more time at home, he said his heart and investments are in Ware Shoals. He plans to keep running Ware Shoals Hardware, and wants to be available if council or the next mayor want his input on matters.
Horne spoke with Greenwood County elections staff about how to avoid a special election, which would cost the town to run. He said resigning at the end of the year lets the general election happen, and at the end of the year he can turn over the mayor role to whoever wins it.
"It's not that the job is difficult, it just makes common business sense ... You don't mind working hard for good people, but no matter what you do, you can't please everybody," he said. "The next mayor that comes in here, I truly hope it's a business person."
Council member Patty Walters said that although she didn't see his resignation coming, she was glad Horne had the courtesy to avoid a special election for the town.
"I had no idea, really, that he was going to resign," she said. "I can understand form a family perspective his wife needing him to be home at night more, for his family."
Council member Valerie Jackson was equally surprised.
"I know we're going to miss him. He's done a great job while he's there, and I totally understand his decision," she said.
