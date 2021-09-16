State troopers are investigating a fatal wreck in Laurens County on S.C. Highway 72, according to an alert from the state Department of Public Safety.
Officers were called about the wreck at about 8 a.m., according to the state Highway Patrol's real-time traffic map. The collision happened on Highway 72 near its intersection with Mountville Road.
Officials with Highway Patrol and Laurens County Coroner's Office could not immediately be reached for comment.
This is a developing story. Check indexjournal.com for updates.