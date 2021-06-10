A state Department of Transportation worker was killed and two others injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning south of Ninety Six.
Charles "Chuck" Kennedy, 59, died at the scene, Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox said. In a statement to media, DOT Secretary Christy Hall said Kennedy was driving a department van when an oncoming car crossed the centerline and struck the DOT vehicle head-on. Two people in the van were also injured. No information has been released for the driver of the car.
The crash happened at 6:22 a.m. on U.S. Highway 178 near Scotts Ferry Road, according to state Highway Patrol. Sunrise was at about that time, and Greenwood saw light rain Thursday morning.
An unmarked, white Chevrolet Express van sat in the ditch beside Highway 178, a Chrysler 200 beside it, both with severe damage to the fronts. Highway Patrol officials were still on scene at about noon, alongside Department of Transportation officials, investigating the wreck. Both vehicles appeared to have their driver-side doors removed.
"Our hearts are broken again as we suffer through another death of an SCDOT Team member and two more who were injured," Hall said. "Our hearts go out to the families. They can be sure that SCDOT will support them in any way possible."
According to DOT, Kennedy was an avid fisherman and racing fan who enjoyed playing golf with his coworkers at McCormick Country Club. He never met a stranger and was known for his sense of humor. Kennedy joined the department February 2020. He leaves behind a wife, Mary, two children and a number of grandchildren.
Highway Patrol's Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is assisting.