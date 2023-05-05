The state's anti-abortion crusaders are in a rush to get an abortion bill passed and on the governor's desk this legislative session.
The state House Judiciary Committee is likely to take up H.3774, a bill that would ban abortions, in a meeting next week, according to committee member Rep. John McCravy, R-Greenwood. He said with North Carolina and Florida passing similar bills, "We cannot let our state to become an abortion destination state."
"I spent days rewriting that bill," McCravy told the Index-Journal. "We're going to attempt to get the heartbeat bill out."
The state's previous attempt to pass a ban on abortions after six weeks was ruled unconstitutional by the state Supreme Court, but McCravy said he's retooled this bill to anticipate a similar challenge.
"It's going to be tested in the Supreme Court, no doubt, if it's passed," he said.
The House passed the bill by a vote of 77-31 in February, and in the ensuing months the Senate has debated its provisions. With a vote of 22-21, the Senate voted to continue, or delay, the bill until the Legislature returns to session after the summer.
The regular annual session of the Legislature adjourns May 11 this year, and without a "sine die" resolution, the Legislature has not yet determined what matters it can take up before the next session in January.
McCravy said he was disappointed in the Senate's failure to pass the abortion ban, and decried the six Republican senators who joined the 16 Democrats in voting to continue the bill. If this attempt to retool and pass the bill succeeds it will have to go from the subcommittee to full judiciary committee, then to the House floor, the Senate and finally to the governor's desk.
"We don't have a sine die resolution yet, so I don't know if we're technically in session all summer without a sine die resolution," McCravy said.
Fellow Greenwood House Republican Daniel Gibson said abortion was the only issue he ran on last year. He said he was heartbroken when the Senate didn't pass the House bill and hopes it can get pushed through this session.
"I just hope we still have something we can work out next week," he said.
Rep. Rosalyn D. Henderson-Myers, D-Spartanburg, is among the House members who have opposed the abortion ban.
"I believe that a person should have a right, a freedom over their own body," she said. "The government shouldn't be telling women what they can do with their bodies."
She said she's seen firsthand the division between hardline Freedom Caucus members in the House and more moderate Republicans, which sparked division and debate over whether the abortion ban should include exceptions for pregnancies caused by incest or rape.
"If it passes, I do foresee it being legally challenged over women having autonomy over their bodies," she said.
