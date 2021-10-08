WARE SHOALS — The Saluda River in Ware Shoals has risen, causing flooding in the area.
Pitts Park has flooded, with water surrounding the picnic tables and garbage cans in the park. Some garages and sheds in the area around the park have also flooded.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the river was at 20.92 feet on Friday evening at 7:15 p.m., far above the height over the past week, which until Friday has been below 5 feet.
Flood warnings and watches dotted the region Thursday and Friday as a system of showers dropped nearly 5 inches of rain in Greenwood County in a 48-hour span. On Thursday, the same storm caused flooding and power outages in northern Abbeville County, where about a dozen roads were briefly impassable.
Weather concerns also caused six football games involving Lakelands high schools to be postponed.
A call to Laurens County Emergency Management was not immediately returned.