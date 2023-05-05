SC State House

The state's anti-abortion crusaders are in a rush to get an abortion bill passed and on the governor's desk this legislative session.

The state House Judiciary Committee is likely to take up H.3774, a bill that would ban abortions, in a meeting next week, according to committee member Rep. John McCravy, R-Greenwood. He said with North Carolina and Florida passing similar bills, "We cannot let our state to become an abortion destination state."

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

Tags