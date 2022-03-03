The remains of Adam Harvey, who disappeared from his home in Abbeville in September, were identified after being found in McCormick County.
Harvey, 23, was last seen Sept. 11 when he left a relative's home near Mount Carmel Road. Harvey had special needs, and though hundreds of volunteers combed the expanses of woods near his home, they were unable to find him.
On Feb. 12, a Pelzer resident hunting in a rural part of McCormick County found skeletal human remains and reported them, McCormick County Coroner Faye Puckett said. The remains were found on private property, Puckett said. Abbeville County Sheriff's Office Capt. Matthew Graham said the area he was found, near Old Charleston Road, was nearly 3 miles from the house Harvey was last seen at. The area is heavily wooded, he said, and the grid search officers performed wouldn't have covered it since it was across the county line.
Abbeville County Sheriff's Office Capt. Matthew Graham said deputies joined McCormick County officers to secure the scene and get State Law Enforcement Division officers to investigate the area and help recover the remains.
"What we first did was we sent him for an autopsy to see if they could find anything to show cause of death," she said.
When the autopsy was unable to identify the remains, officials worked with an anthropologist to study the remains, Puckett said. In the meantime, Graham said Abbeville County deputies learned Harvey had his DNA sampled at the Greenwood Genetic Center. Officials tested the DNA of the remains, and Wednesday they learned the remains were Harvey's.
His death is still under investigation, and Puckett said officials still didn't know his manner or cause of death. She said she's still waiting on the anthropologist's final report on their findings.
The search for Harvey included more than 200 volunteers in its earliest weeks. State fire services, an Anderson rescue team, Greenwood and Abbeville county firefighters, Greenville County emergency responders and firefighters from stations throughout the Lakelands and Upstate helped search for him, alongside a private canine search and rescue service.
Graham said Abbeville deputies will continue investigating this case to try and learn how Harvey got to where his remains were found.