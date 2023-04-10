Red Cross assists families after storm damages apartments From staff reports Apr 10, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gusty winds from Saturday's storms caused two families to be displaced after a large tree fell at Burfield Apartments. SUBMITTED Police tape marks off where a tree fell Saturday onto Burfield Apartments. No injuries were reported. KELLY DUNCAN | INDEX-JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Two families are being assisted by the American Red Cross after Saturday's storms toppled a large tree at Burfield Apartments in Greenwood.The Red Cross was called in to help relocate the displaced families. No injuries were reported. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Meteorology Health Care Most read news Greenwood County jail faces lawsuit in 2021 inmate death Greenwood PD: 3 face armed robbery counts Greenwood PD strikes gold in DUI enforcement Man charged in 2021 slayings to remain in jail Self's residency program tied for third in country with exam scores Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Hays ‘a part of Lander since childhood’ Gallery owner offers tips to aspiring artists at PTC Promised Land Community Association sponsors drop-in