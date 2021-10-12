An Abbeville family was forced from their residence after a fire damaged a kitchen.
The blaze happened about noon on Monday at an apartment at 1108 Cambridge St., Abbeville City Fire Chief Neal Dickenson said. The blaze started from cooking in the kitchen. Damage to the kitchen was minimal.
No one was hurt. Dickenson said the Red Cross was contacted and has arranged assistance for three members of the family.
Assistance includes providing food, lodging in a hotel and clothes, a Red Cross spokesperson said.