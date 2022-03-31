DHEC logo

S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control

Public health officials say one dog was exposed to a rabid bat in Greenwood County.

A news release from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control says a bat was found near Gentry Run and Fairway Lakes Drive in Greenwood.

The bat was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on Tuesday and was confirmed to have rabies on Wednesday.

The dog will be quarantined.

The bat is the second animal to test positive for rabies in Greenwood County in 2022, DHEC said. There have been 15 cases of rabid animals in the state this year.