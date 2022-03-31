Rabid bat confirmed in Greenwood County From staff reports Mar 31, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Public health officials say one dog was exposed to a rabid bat in Greenwood County.A news release from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control says a bat was found near Gentry Run and Fairway Lakes Drive in Greenwood.The bat was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on Tuesday and was confirmed to have rabies on Wednesday.The dog will be quarantined.The bat is the second animal to test positive for rabies in Greenwood County in 2022, DHEC said. There have been 15 cases of rabid animals in the state this year. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lakelands Connector Top sponsors named for Mid-Winter Ball Mar 29, 2022 Chemistry major from Zimbabwe crowned Mr. Lander 2022 Mar 29, 2022 FIRST Lego league Team Presents Big Idea to Piedmont Tech Instructors Mar 29, 2022 Duncan acknowledges school during National Agriculture Week Mar 29, 2022 Latest News Caitlyn Jenner joins Fox News as a contributor Eric Church cancels sold out concert to watch a basketball game Inflated food prices aren't going anywhere. But consumer savings are possible. +2 Pentagon links leadership failures to violence at bases +10 Early results show Amazon workers in Alabama rejecting union Most Popular Articles ArticlesGreenwood woman wins $30,000 from scratch-offGreenwood police charge 3 after chaseGreenwood pastor making a difference locally, internationallyHonea Path residents work to make sense of tragedy after dog attackSecret to success: Retiring grocery store owner's love for food, people made for perfect recipeGreenwood city finance director resigns; interim namedGreenwood teen faces attempted murder chargeMan faces charges after dog attack in Abbeville CountyGreenwood city manager is leaving for new jobHonea Path man charged after dog mauling released on $15,000 bond 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here State News 'Gold mine' of census records being released from 1950 SC House committee sets public hearing on medical marijuana SC Senate approves allowing public money for private schools Filing period closes for South Carolina's primary elections Nucor steel wins competition to be coolest thing made in SC CNN News Ex-Trump ally Michael Cohen on what he revealed to investigators on Trump family Lufthansa CEO: 'Huge operational challenges' in airspace closures John Bolton calls out Trump over burner phones remark Biden released reserve oil but gas prices may still hit record highs this summer