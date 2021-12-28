Voters chose Dayne Pruitt, who spent four terms on the Ninety Six school board, to represent Greenwood County Council District 5, according to unofficial tallies.
The Republican defeated Democratic nominee Sloan Griffin Jr. in a special election Tuesday, receiving 86.8% of the vote. Only voters living in District 5 could vote in this election, which brought more than 700 voters to the polls.
Pruitt awaited the results at Howard’s on Main surrounded by friends and family Tuesday evening.
“I say this every time: ‘It never gets old,’” Pruitt said.
“I’m humbled and honored.”
He said he is ready to go to work. “There’s a lot of people that placed faith in me to represent District 5 — Ninety Six and the lake communities — and I hope I do them justice.”
Pruitt will fill the seat left vacant after the death of County Council Chairperson Steve Brown in August. He mentioned the late council member Tuesday evening.
“You can’t replace a legend,” Pruitt said, referring to Brown.
“I’ve known Steve a long time and I never would have considered running against him, I have that much respect. I’d have lost. But when he passed away, I felt called to do this. So I just hope that I can live up to half as much the legacy that he left behind.”
Pruitt’s wife, Traci, said he will do a great job on council.
“He does a lot of research,” Traci said. “If people ask him questions, he may not know the answer but he will find the answer.”
She said he cares a lot about Ninety Six and the entire district.
Pruitt’s family echoed that he will always research anything that comes up.
“The simplest thing I can say is he will do the right thing,” said his brother, Kyle Pruitt.
Griffin said by phone Tuesday evening that he hopes his campaign encouraged other people to run for office, saying a career politician isn’t needed in the seat.
“We need young ideas to make everything great in Greenwood,” he said.
He thanked people who supported him, adding he was looking for a few endorsements that he didn’t receive that would have helped him.
“Dayne is my partner, will always be my partner and I’m willing to work with him, do anything I can to help him,” Griffin said.
“Good race. Two Ninety Six guys — loved it,” Griffin said.
Pruitt and Griffin secured their party’s nominations in the October primary, where Pruitt took 760 votes in the Republican primary and Griffin 57 votes in the Democratic race.
Pruitt, 56, served four terms on the Greenwood County School District 52 board. Ninety Six is his hometown and he first ran for the school board at age 27, and through four nonconsecutive terms was involved in planning and approving construction projects, including the district office building, elementary school and the high and middle school complex.
During his campaign, Pruitt said he wanted to show voters how he spends his time. He coached Little League, was involved with the Greenwood Miracle League and served on the Greenwood Community Theatre board of directors, as well as the Burton Center’s board of visitors.
A 60-year-old retired Army and National Guard veteran, Griffin, had no experience as an elected official, but campaigned as an advocate for Greenwood County’s less prominent communities. The owner of the Ideal Shoe Shop on Pressley Street, Griffin continued his father’s leatherworking business as a hobby. His wife, Ericka, owns and operates a local beauty salon.
Pruitt campaigned on plans to support EMS, fire and law enforcement, calling public safety an infrastructure matter.
Staff writer Damian Dominguez contributed to this report.