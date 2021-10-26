By hundreds or dozens, Dayne Pruitt and Sloan Griffin Jr. secured their parties’ nominations Tuesday night in the Greenwood County Council District 5 primary election, according to unofficial results.
Pruitt secured 760 votes in the Republican primary to Jim Medford’s 402 and Mary Ann Goodman’s 31. In the Democratic primary, Griffin took 57 votes to Tom Melson’s 29 and Ron Davenport’s 23. Both men appeared to clear the vote difference needed to avoid a runoff election, garnering them their nominations.
Pruitt, 56, is running following four terms as a Ninety Six school district board of trustees member. The Ninety Six native said his experiences in public service, along with his involvement in area nonprofits, gives him the insight and experience needed to fill the council seat left vacant after the death of the late Councilman Steve Brown.
“I’m humbled — I’m truly humbled and honored,” Pruitt said, “that the people of District 5 came out and supported our campaign in this fashion.”
He said he appreciates the race each of the candidates ran and hopes Republican voters will support him in the December election. He looks forward to the break before the election, and had his son and daughter surprise him by coming to visit from their respective homes to watch the results come in.
“It has been an awesome time to get to know these people, and win or lose that was going to be my comment,” he said. “Getting out into these neighborhoods and meeting people has been a great experience.”
Griffin, 60, was also born and raised in Ninety Six. He runs the Ideal Shoe Shop on Pressley Street, and said he’s drawn to public service to bring the county’s attention back to its underserved rural areas. He boasted years of service in the Army and National Guard and said he’s seeking more transparency and communication from county government to the people it serves.
With the primary behind him, Griffin said now the real work begins.
“I’ve got to get out there and start busting now,” he said. “Next for me is to hit the ground, convince some of those Republicans that I’m the man for the job.”
Medford — co-owner of the Stoney Point golf course and living community who has been involved in and spearheaded some local economic development matters — said he gathered at home with some friends to see the votes come in.
“The results aren’t what we’d hoped for, but I’m at peace with it. We did everything we wanted to do,” he said. “I wish Dayne the best of luck, and of course I will support him in any way I can.”
Medford said he plans to continue his work as chair of the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce’s workforce development task force, as well as the building of 130 new houses in Stoney Point. He said he expects he and wife Denise will get just as much done, if not more, as private residents.
Goodman said Pruitt and Griffin are good people, and she was happy for both of them.
Melson said he’d need some time to process the results. He thanked the people who backed him through his campaign, including his wife Belinda, who he said made campaigning using Facebook possible. Davenport also thanked his supporters and said he was glad the contenders ran a “gentlemen’s race” with no negativity.
The special election is set for Dec. 28.