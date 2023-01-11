Presbyterian College's president to leave for Ohio job From staff reports Jan 11, 2023 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Matthew P. vandenBerg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Matthew P. vandenBerg, Presbyterian College’s president since Feb. 1, 2021, will leave after this semester to lead Ohio Wesleyan University.OWU is a private liberal arts college in Delaware, Ohio. It has about 1,400 students and an endowment of more than $300 million. vandenBerg’s first day as the school’s president will be July 1.Presbyterian announced that CarterBaldwin Executive Search will lead the search for the school’s next president. Brad Bryant, an alumnus and board member, will chair the search committee. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Presbyterian College Search President University Education Ohio Delaware Brad Bryant Liberal Arts Most read news Abbeville man dies in crash SCDC: Authorities charge 3 in McCormick contraband plot Missing man located, reunited with family Greenwood man faces animal cruelty charge Greenwood man faces charges after robberies Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Greenwood Corvette Club donates to PTC Foundation Cobb turns 100 GCCF awards Open Granting funding to GGUM