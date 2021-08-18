A power outage led Ware Shoals schools to dismiss early Wednesday morning, but power was restored about an hour after it went out.
The outage was first reported at about 9:10 a.m., according to Duke Energy's online outage map, with about 1,500 customers losing service. In the Ware Shoals area about 560 people were listed as without power, and in a larger area stretching along U.S. 25 and Highway 252 more than 900 Duke customers were without power.
At about 10 a.m., a post on the Ware Shoals School District 51 Facebook page said schools would dismiss at 10:30 a.m. because of the loss of power.
An object came in contact with a Duke power line and sparked the outage, according to the outage map. Duke's District Manager for Government and Community Relations Theo Lane said several substations that serve the area lost transmission service, but crews were able to re-route the connection and get power restored about an hour after the outage started.