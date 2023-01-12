Thursday night's storms rolled through the Lakelands, producing winds of up to 75 miles per hour and leaving thousands across the county without power.

As of Friday morning, Jamie Parrish, Emergency Management Coordinator, said there were roughly 300 homes in Greenwood without power — at its peak, that number was about 2,500.

A lineman trims tree branches off power lines on Deadfall Road in north Greenwood County.

