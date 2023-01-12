As storms swept through the Lakelands on Thursday evening, many downed trees were reported. Greenwood Emergency Management Coordinator Jamie Parrish said Deadfall Road "took a beating" with two homes being destroyed.
A tree destroys the roof of a home on Deadfall Road.
Rhonda Ervin, who lives in Roman Acres, surveyed the damage around her neighborhood Friday morning and found this fallen tree at a residence along Deadfall Road.
Thursday night's storms rolled through the Lakelands, producing winds of up to 75 miles per hour and leaving thousands across the county without power.
As of Friday morning, Jamie Parrish, Emergency Management Coordinator, said there were roughly 300 homes in Greenwood without power — at its peak, that number was about 2,500.
While no tornadoes were spotted, she said judging by how the trees fell, the storm appeared to produce a microburst. However, she said there was a possible tornado at 23196 Highway 72 in Laurens.
Two homes on East Deadfall Road, a road Parrish said took a beating, were destroyed.
Deadfall Road was the worst hit in Greenwood County, Duke Energy lineman Brandon Hall said.
At least five good-sized trees were downed by the storm. Crews at the site spliced wires around the spots damaged by the trees, he said around. Hall estimated that crews might be finished with their work around Deadfall Road by 10:15 p.m.
A stretch of Deadfall Road was covered with tree limbs and branches. At least one house had a tree fall nearby and a lineman took a chainsaw to a mass of tree limbs that collapsed on electrical wires.
It was an interesting sight for Porter Garner who lives in the area and had arrived just as crews started working on the site.
"They secured the area real quick. This is a busy road," he said.
His house had no power, which is why he was sitting in his truck, watching the show. Garner said his first reaction to the site of all the damage was "it'll be at least Friday morning before we get power back."
One of his concerns was a neighbor, a 100-year-old woman who lives alone. Garner said he saw a vehicle with red lights flashing head to her home.
"That gives you a good feeling," he said.
"I'm just proud of the way law enforcement handled everything. This could have been a bad situation," Garner said.
Jeff Meredith, Greenwood CPW Manager, said from about 6:30 to 9:15 p.m. Thursday, they had 20 customers without power with one incident at Carver and Tompkins Streets off of Cambridge Avenue. He said all customers were up and running by 9:15.
"We're very fortunate and we think our system held up well with the storm that rolled in so we were very happy," he said. "I do want to add that any time we have downed power lines, don't go near it. We'll come and check it out."
Last night, at its peak, Duke Energy had about 50 events that impacted more than 4,000 customers. As of Friday morning, 30 of those have been restored with fewer than 200 customers impacted.
Theo Lane, Duke Energy district manager for government and community relations, said the greatest damage they have seen was on the south end of Highway 10.
Local crews worked through the night, with 50 support personnel traveling to Greenwood on Friday. Lane anticipates power will be restored to all customers by midafternoon Friday.
Abbeville saw limited power outages with one tree that fell, causing an outage for a handful of customers and a broken power pole toward Lowndesville.
"Everyone is back on as of this morning, but our utility crews did work through most of the evening getting those corrected," said Mike Clary, deputy administrative officer.