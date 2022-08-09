Polls open this morning in the Greenwood City Council Ward 2 race, where voters will decide who will serve the remainder of the late Patricia Partlow’s unexpired term.
Voting starts at 7 a.m., with polls closing at 7 p.m. Only voters living in Ward 2 may cast a ballot in this special election.
To find out if you’re eligible to vote in this race or find information on where to vote, visit scvotes.gov, or call the Greenwood County voter registration and elections office at 864-942-8585.
There are two candidates running for the Ward 2 seat: Robert Dean and James Jones.
Jones, 61, has lived in Greenwood with his wife for more than 30 years. As a member of the historic Black fraternity Omega Psi Phi, he’s worked with other Divine Nine members in the area to promote community events and service projects. He served as a probation agent for five years and now works as a workforce consultant with the state Department of Social Services. He also serves on the city-county Board of Zoning Appeals.
If elected, Jones said he’d like to focus on using technology like surveillance cameras to help police investigate crime alongside working with residents in Greenwood’s communities to learn how best to serve them.
Dean, 42, is a Greenwood native who has worked at Robinson and Son Mortuary for 26 years and at Lonza for 23. He was inspired to run for public office by the legacy of his godfather — Donald “Boot” Robinson, who was the first Black representative elected to Greenwood County Council. He was also encouraged to run by County Councilwoman Edith Childs, who he’s helped in various community service projects.
If elected, Dean said he wants to prioritize expanding affordable and accessible housing and pushing more public transportation options alongside the success of the McCormick Area Transit program.
Whoever wins this race will serve the remainder of Partlow’s unexpired term, which is up for election in November. If they want to serve a full term, they’ll have to run again in the General Election.