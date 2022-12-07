With a bounce and a jump, a 104-year-old pogo stick company is coming to Greenwood.
Flybar Inc. is spending $8 million to bring a distribution center to Greenwood. Founded in 1918, the pogo stick company has grown to manufacture skateboards, ride-on vehicles, trampolines, sleds, preschool toys and more.
Saul Wolhendler, Flybar's president and CEO,l said in a news release that the company seeks to create smiles and memories fro customers, its team and the communities in which they work.
"We are so excited to bring this mission to Greenwood," Wolhendler said. "...Greenwood's infrastructure, proximity to the port and mature business market made it the ideal location for our main distribution center."
Greenwood County Councilwoman Edith Childs said she was excited to see Flybar come to the county and her district.
"They are creating 36 jobs in our area and will be breathing new life into the former Eaton facility," she said. "Flybar Inc. is known as 'masters of bounce,' and their presence will positively impact the lives of many families in Greenwood County and will be a great boost, literally and figuratively, for our community and our economy."
The distribution center will be at 795 W. Alexander Road, and will support the company's increasing inventory and fulfillment needs. Flybar is expected to begin operating in early January. Anyone interested in the 36 jobs the company is bringing to Greenwood can visit flybar.com/pages/contact-us.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $75,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Greenwood County to help with building improvements to the former Eaton facility.