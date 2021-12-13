A dog in Donalds was euthanized after being exposed to a rabid skunk, state health officials announced Monday.
Officials identified a rabid skunk near S.C. Highway 252 and Erwin Mill Road in Donalds, according to a state Department of Health and Environmental Control press release. One unvaccinated dog was exposed, but no people are known to have been exposed, the release said.
"Out of an abundance of caution and due to the risk associated with a known exposure to a pet that has never been vaccinated, the owners have chosen to have the dog euthanized," the release said.
The skunk was submitted for DHEC lab testing on Thursday and was confirmed to have rabies the next day. Rabies is commonly transmitted through a bite or scratch that allows saliva from the infected animal into the body of a person or other animal. It can also transmit through contact with open wounds or through the eyes, nose or mouth.
"To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals their space," said Terri McCollister, DHEC rabies program team leader. "If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator or a wildlife rehabilitator."
Anyone who believes they, someone they know or their pets have come in contact with this skunk or any other animal that potentially has rabies, call DHEC's Greenwood office at 864-227-5915 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, or 888-847-0902 after hours and on holidays.
This skunk is the third animal to test positive for rabies in Abbeville County in 2021, with 96 cases reported statewide.