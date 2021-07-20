A pedestrian died when struck by a vehicle about 11:22 p.m. Monday on U.S. 25 near Riley Road, 3 miles south of Ware Shoals.
Cpl. Matthew Southern with the state Highway Patrol said the driver of a Honda Accord was traveling south on U.S. 25 when the vehicle collided with a pedestrian who was walking south on the highway.
The pedestrian died at the scene, Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox reported. The pedestrian has not been identified, pending notification of family.
Southern said the driver sustained injuries and was taken to Self Regional Medical Center for treatment.
The National Weather Service reported heavy rain with fog or mist at the Greenwood County Airport when the crash happened.
Highway Patrol is investigating.