With wind chills expected as low as 10 degrees below zero in the coming days, there’s typically a single cold weather shelter open in Greenwood — the Pathway House.
The Pathway House, at 208 Panola Ave., is a homeless ministry that serves Greenwood and the surrounding counties. The staff there opens a cold-weather shelter in the case of emergencies, helping men and women without a place to spend the night get a roof over their heads amid dangerously low temperatures.
The shelter opens at 7 p.m., and anyone who comes at about that time can stay the night until 7 a.m. Guests can get a shower and a meal overnight.
As part of a safety policy, the women’s shelter can accept women with children — the shelter accepts girls up to 18 and boys age 10 or younger.
Jamie Parrish, Greenwood County emergency management coordinator, said she’d reached out to the United Way, Salvation Army and every other resource in her contact list in Greenwood and Abbeville counties. The Pathway House was the only cold weather shelter she knew of in the area. Until late Thursday.
That's when she heard from Main Street United Methodist Church, which agreed to open its doors as a cold weather shelter Friday night. Parrish said cots and blankets will be supplied by the Red Cross. The church is at 211 Main St. N.
