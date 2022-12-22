Pathway House (copy)
Buy Now

The Pathway House is running the only cold weather shelter in the coming days that county emergency management staff were aware of.

 INDEX-JOURNAL FILE

With wind chills expected as low as 10 degrees below zero in the coming days, there’s typically a single cold weather shelter open in Greenwood — the Pathway House.

The Pathway House, at 208 Panola Ave., is a homeless ministry that serves Greenwood and the surrounding counties. The staff there opens a cold-weather shelter in the case of emergencies, helping men and women without a place to spend the night get a roof over their heads amid dangerously low temperatures.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.