People in the Due West, Antreville and Lowndesville areas of Abbeville County are being urged to stay off the roads because of flash flooding.
Will Blackwell, director of Abbeville County Emergency Services, said a rain cell came through the area, dropping several inches of rain in a short period of time.
He said there are many trees and power lines down, and significant water is standing on roadways.
Several cars have been stuck in water and emergency services is actively responding to calls, he said.
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Abbeville County. It lists Due West, Lake Secession, Lowndesville, Lake Russell and Antreville as places that will experience flash flooding after 2 to 5 inches of rainfall. The warning was in effect until noon. According to NWS, county officials reported a dozen or so roads were flooded in the Lake Secession area and there is "flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas."
Blackwell said rain is anticipated throughout the day, so the issue isn’t going to resolve very fast. The big key, he said, is not to drive through water.
A post on the Abbeville County Emergency Services Facebook page asks people in affected areas to stay off the roads and warns that "many are impassible and several power / emergency crews are out working.”
Abbeville County School District posted on its website Thursday morning that Lake Secession Road had been closed "on the lake side just past Diamond Hill School," forcing entry from Highway 284.
"Arrival times for after-school bus transportation from Diamond Hill will be impacted by this closure," the post says. "Please be patient as our drivers safely transport children home today. The arrival times could be later than normal."
Flooding isn't limited to Abbeville County. At 10:21 a.m., northern Greenwood County — including Hodges and Cokesbury — was placed under a flash flood warning that will expire at 4:15 p.m.
The area received 2 to 3 inches of rain in a span of 60 to 90 minutes, according to the National Weather Service.
"Expect rapid flooding of low-water crossings and other low-lying areas adjacent to small streams, including the headwaters of Coronaca Creek near Cokesbury Rd and Mulberry Creek near Sally White Rd," the warning said.
NWS expects flooding to worsen as streams rise and rainfall continues.
George McKinney, emergency management coordinator for Greenwood County, said about 11:30 a.m. that the only damage he has heard of is trees and wires down in the town of Hodges near downtown.
He said there has been flooding across roads in different parts of the county.