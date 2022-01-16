As utility crews worked to restore power to thousands of Lakelands residents, wind gusts in Sunday's winter storm downed trees throughout the region.
Before noon Sunday, trees had fallen on about five homes across Greenwood County, and officials were keeping an eye out for further storm damage. Greenwood County Emergency Management Coordinator George McKinney said trees had fallen on power lines along roads from Ware Shoals to Callison Highway, including on Mathis Road and Highland Drive.
"We still have some light freezing rain right now," he said at about 10:30 a.m., "and we still have reports of some slick spots on the roads, but not many."
McKinney said wind gusts would continue throughout the afternoon, along with more precipitation. As the afternoon stretched on, he said the freezing rain would likely turn back into sleet, with a potential for a light dusting of snow.
Duke Energy's online outage map showed scattered power outages throughout the county, but a cluster of more than 1,000 customers without power along Deadfall Road, near Cokesbury Road. At about 11 a.m., the state Highway Patrol shared on Twitter than both lanes of Highway 246 near Bucklevel Road and the Greenwood County Airport were blocked as power lines were down.
According to a news release, Duke had about 67,000 customers without power throughout the Carolinas — 40,000 in South Carolina.
Greenwood is among Duke's hardest-hit counties, with ice buildup dropping trees and branches on power lines. Utility crews could take 24 hours or more assessing the damage, with restoration efforts following. Theo Lane, Duke district manager, said continued precipitation will require continuous scouting, and crews are focused on restoring circuits for much of Sunday.
In Abbeville, just more than 1,000 customers of Little River Electric Cooperative were out of power Sunday morning, said Tricia Smith, member services and communications director. The first calls on outages came in just after 4 a.m. As the day wore on, more calls came in.
Most of the outages are clustered around the Abbeville, Donalds, Honea Path, Due West and Lake Secession areas, she said. Outages also were reported in Anderson County. Most outages were a result of tree limbs on lines and some broken equipment.
Toward the Lake Secession area and Anderson, there seem to be more issues with ice, Smith said. There was no ice in the area around the office.
There is no timeline for getting power restored. As Smith urged patience with customers dealing with outages, the power went out at the Little River office for a few seconds.
“We are on top of it,” Smith said. Crews are focusing on larger outages to get power to the most people.
Crews have reported windy conditions and ice, depending on the locations, she said. The wind seems to be the worst of it.
Little River had not called in extra work crews on Sunday morning. Smith said the cooperative has contracted tree service businesses on standby. Cooperative officials will talk with state officials to determine if crews should be sent to the area.
In Abbeville, up to 40 customers reported power outages, said Tim Hall, the city’s public utilities director. Most of the outages were centered in the Sunset/Miller streets area.
“We’ve been very fortunate without some small isolated outages, a few trees down,” he said about 11 a.m. “We kind of dodged a bullet, but it’s early yet.”
Reports of outages and downed limbs started coming in about 7 a.m., he said. Calls picked up starting at 10 a.m.
Conditions mostly consist of icing on trees — mostly pines — and limbs falling on wires, Hall said. The city has had no reports of downed power lines or breaker trips.
“This wind is our enemy, that’s for sure,” he said.
He advised people to stay at home. The city has standby tree crews ready to help and other utility companies that have mutual aid agreements with Abbeville are on standby.
“We’re going to work on stuff as fast as we can,” he said.