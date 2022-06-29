Mostly cloudy...isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High around 85F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 29, 2022 @ 10:49 am
One person died in a wreck Wednesday morning in Abbeville County.
Abbeville County Coroner Mark Dorn said his deputy coroners were working the scene of a single-vehicle wreck Wednesday morning on Highway 72 West.
Dorn didn't have any additional details about the wreck or the person who died, and a state Highway Patrol representative was not immediately available for comment.
