It could have been worse.
That is the assessment of the first winter blast to hit Greenwood County by George McKinney, county emergency management coordinator.
Ice, rain, heavy winds and even some snow hit the area. Power outages struck early Sunday and continued throughout the day.
Duke Energy's outage map showed scattered outages throughout Greenwood, adding up to nearly 1,000 outages as of 10:30 a.m. Monday. Nearly one-third of the outages were clustered in the Cokesbury Road region, just off Highway 25 North and Deadfall Road East.
Up to 140 outages are clustered in the Calhoun Road and Center Street area, and up to 111 outages in the Timberlake region just south of Highway 72 Bypass NW.
Overall, nearly 37,000 outages were indicated throughout South and North Carolina by 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the outage map. Nearly 13,000 outages were located in South Carolina.
"As a whole, it wasn’t as bad as it could have been," McKinney said. "What they were calling for initially, we could have had a lot more issues.”
City crews started conducting housing damage assessments late Monday morning. At least eight residences suffered damage. The city still had about 1,000 residents without power. McKinney said Methodist Disaster Recovery will help tarp homes.
Damage mostly lies in the northern part of the county, along Highway 72 and in the Coronaca area.
At the peak of the bad weather, nearly 10,000 customers lacked power, he said.
The roads are in good condition in central and southern parts of Greenwood. McKinney expected icy conditions Monday in Hodges, Shoals Junctions and area in the northern sections of the county. Through 5 p.m. Monday, the areas should have good drying conditions.
"I just want to thank people for staying off roads Sunday. We had very few accidents. That’s helped a lot.” He also thanked power companies for their efforts in adverse conditions.
CPW crews continued to work in the Marshal Street and East Creswell Avenue area, said Jeff Meredith, CPW manager. By 10 a.m., crews were dealing with up to 150 power outages. He said CPW expected to have power restored by 4 p.m. Monday.
Operations were back to normal for Little River Electric Cooperative by Monday, according to Tricia Smith, the Cooperative were out of power Sunday morning, said Tricia Smith, member services and communications director. Crews devoted themselves to clean up at the storm's work sites.
Trees and limbs are still falling, but Smith said for the most part, work crews got power restored by midnight on Sunday.
“We lost about eight poles and other equipment," she said. Crews from Abbeville and the Aiken Electric Cooperative aided Little River.