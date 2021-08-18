A tornado touched down Tuesday in Laurens County as the remnants of Fred moved through the region.
Just east of Fountain Inn in northern Laurens County, the National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado with 90 mph that left a 1.4-mile path that, at one point, was 75 yards wide.
"Damage was primarily limited to multiple uprooted hardwoods and some snapped softwood trees," NWS said in a public information statement. "One of these trees fell on and damaged a home on Ritchie Rd. A shed was also destroyed and a home received minor roof damage on Highway 418 just east of Pollard Rd."
The storm generated a number of tornado warnings in the Lakelands and the area spent much of the day under a tornado watch and flash flood watch. NWS also confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Mauldin and a radar-confirmed tornado was spotted in Edgefield County.