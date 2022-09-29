Overcast. Low near 55F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Updated: September 29, 2022 @ 5:52 pm
A wind advisory for the Lakelands starts at midnight and runs through 8 a.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service announced Thursday afternoon.
Winds could gust up to 50 mph with sustained winds reaching 15-25 mph, the agency said. The Greenwood County Airport has already recorded wind gusts reaching 37 mph.
"Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects," forecasters cautioned. "Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result."
NWS recommends caution while driving, especially for taller vehicles.
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall Friday afternoon near Charleston.
