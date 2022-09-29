NOAA/NWS wind arrival time forecast at 5 p.m. Sept. 29

A wind advisory for the Lakelands starts at midnight and runs through 8 a.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service announced Thursday afternoon.

Winds could gust up to 50 mph with sustained winds reaching 15-25 mph, the agency said. The Greenwood County Airport has already recorded wind gusts reaching 37 mph.

Tags