Greenwood and all surrounding counties are under a tornado watch until 7 p.m. today and a flash flood watch through 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
The remnants of Fred are tracking across the southern Appalachians, dropping rain across the Upstate and much of the Southeast.
"Cloud-to-ground lightning strikes, heavy rainfall, and isolated tornadoes are the main impacts. Heavy rainfall will likely lead to flash flooding, especially along the Blue Ridge Escarpment and areas that receive multiple rounds of heavy rainfall," NWS said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook.
The forecast calls for Greenwood to receive about 1½ inches of rain.