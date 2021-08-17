Greenwood and most surrounding counties are under a tornado watch until 2 a.m. Wednesday after the National Weather Service extended a watch set to expire at 7 p.m. A flash flood watch remains in effect through 8 a.m. Wednesday as remnants of Fred track across the southern Appalachians, dropping rain across the Upstate and much of the Southeast.
Tropical moisture in place across the region will continue to promote widespread heavy showers into tonight. Rainfall totals through tonight will vary widely, ranging from 2 to 3 inches in the lower Piedmont, to 3 to 5 inches across the foothills, to 5 to 8 inches in many mountain locations. Isolated 8 to 10 inch totals will be possible along the favored upslope areas of the eastern slopes of the extreme southern Appalachians," NWS said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook.
The system has produced a radar-confirmed tornado in neighboring Edgefield County and separate funnel clouds were spotted in eastern Saluda County and western Laurens County.