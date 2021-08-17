After the Lakelands spent much of Tuesday under a tornado watch, the National Weather Service canceled the watch at 9:42 p.m. for Greenwood all surrounding counties. A flash flood watch remains in effect through 8 a.m. Wednesday as remnants of Fred track across the southern Appalachians, dropping rain across the Upstate and much of the Southeast.
The system produced a radar-confirmed tornado in neighboring Edgefield County and separate funnel clouds were spotted in eastern Saluda County and western Laurens County.