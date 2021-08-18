After the Lakelands spent much of Tuesday under a tornado watch, the National Weather Service canceled the watch at 9:42 p.m. for Greenwood all surrounding counties. A flash flood, which was in effect for much of Tuesday and was set to expire at 8 a.m. today, was also canceled.
As the remnants of Fred moved through the region Tuesday, it produced a radar-confirmed tornado in neighboring Edgefield County and separate funnel clouds were spotted in eastern Saluda County and western Laurens County.
While much of the threat from the former tropical storm has cleared the region, forecasters still see possible storm clouds on the horizon.
"Isolated thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and early this evening east of the mountains. If any storms develop, they could have cloud-to-ground lightning, brief heavy downpours, and gusty winds," according to an NWS hazardous weather advisory issued this morning.