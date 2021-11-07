No one was hurt in a fire that damaged a Greenwood residence.
Crews from Greenwood Fire Department Station 2 responded at 6:12 a.m. Saturday to a fire at a building at 617 Jordan St., according to the Greenwood Fire Department's Facebook page. Crews from C-shift arrived to find heavy fire conditions.
Windy conditions made fire conditions difficult to deal with.
Firefighters deployed multiple hose lines and worked to extinguish the fire while additional personnel from performed a search to make sure the house was unoccupied. Crews removed a dog from the home, but the dog did not survive.
This fire was dispatched just before the 7 a.m. shift change, so A-shift crews also responded to assist with overhaul, cleanup and the investigation. Engine 2, Engine 1, Engine 3, Battalion 1 and Tower 1 also responded to this call.
The investigation is underway, however, nothing suspicious was found as of late Saturday.
American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting the family who lived at the property. The Red Cross is helping three people by providing financial assistance for needs such as food, clothing, and shelter, along with referrals to resources.