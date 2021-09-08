A 16-year-old girl was reported missing in Ninety Six, and police say they've had trouble finding her after she ran away from home.
Colby Rose Corson-Smith, 16, was staying with relatives in Ninety Six, but about two weeks ago she ran away from the house, Police Chief Chris Porter said. She's 5-foot-2, about 100 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Porter said Corson-Smith has been traveling between Greenwood and Abbeville, making it hard to track down her whereabouts. Officers had contact with people she was with, but those people have since stopped cooperating with police.
People have reported seeing her in the area of Marshall Circle in Greenwood, Porter said.
Anyone who knows her whereabouts or sees her is asked to call Ninety Six police at 864-543-3122.