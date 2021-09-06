A Ninety Six man died Sunday in a single-vehicle wreck about a block from his home.
Robert Kyle Wilson, 27, died at the scene of a wreck on Baldwin Road in Ninety Six, according to the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office.
Wilson was driving a Ford F-150 that went off the left side of the road, hit a ditch and overturned, hitting a fence, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller with the state Highway Patrol.
The crash happened at about 10 p.m.
Wilson was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the truck, Miller said. There were no passengers in the vehicle.
Highway Patrol and the Coroner's Office are investigating the wreck.