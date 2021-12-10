Traffic fatality

Authorities say a vehicle going the wrong way along Interstate 26 crashed head-on, killing a passenger and sending two drivers to the hospital.

The wreck was reported at 9:09 p.m. Thursday near the 82 mile marker, Newberry County Coroner Laure Kneece said.

A 2018 Hyundai was heading east in the westbound lanes of I-26 and struck a 2008 Honda head-on, Cpl. Joe Hovis with the state Highway Patrol said.

Kneece said 82-year-old Phyllis Green of Newberry, a passenger in the Hyundai, died at Prisma Health Richland from injuries she received in the crash.

The 84-year-old driver of the Hyundai and the Honda’s 17-year-old driver were also taken to area hospitals for treatment, Hovis said. All three were wearing seat belts.

The wreck remains under investigation.

