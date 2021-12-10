Newberry woman dies in wrong-way crash along I-26 From staff reports Dec 10, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Authorities say a vehicle going the wrong way along Interstate 26 crashed head-on, killing a passenger and sending two drivers to the hospital.The wreck was reported at 9:09 p.m. Thursday near the 82 mile marker, Newberry County Coroner Laure Kneece said.A 2018 Hyundai was heading east in the westbound lanes of I-26 and struck a 2008 Honda head-on, Cpl. Joe Hovis with the state Highway Patrol said.Kneece said 82-year-old Phyllis Green of Newberry, a passenger in the Hyundai, died at Prisma Health Richland from injuries she received in the crash.The 84-year-old driver of the Hyundai and the Honda’s 17-year-old driver were also taken to area hospitals for treatment, Hovis said. All three were wearing seat belts.The wreck remains under investigation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hyundai Honda Motor Vehicle Highway Transports Laure Kneece Driver Crash Joe Hovis Newberry County Recommended for you 2021 IJ 12 Days of Giveaways Sweepstakes Enter to win incredible prizes from local businesses this holiday season! 2021 IJ Lakelands Best Holiday Decorations Photo Contest Best Indoor • Best Outdoor • Four Great Local Sponsors • 12/3 to 12/19! Lakelands Connector McMillan joins SC Humanities Board of Directors Dec 7, 2021 Countybank ranked top SBA 7(a) South Carolina-based lender Dec 7, 2021 Business owner encourages others to take ownership of their town Dec 7, 2021 Ware Shoals Middle School hosts science and social studies fair Dec 7, 2021 Latest News +7 Elevated confidence leading Montana State receiver, Bozeman product Lance McCutcheon to breakout season +2 Burrow is fine, but Bengals may be without Mixon, Higgins +16 New York's COVID surge is back — and so is its mask mandate +6 Stocks end higher, closing out best week since February +3 Douglas' surprising emergence sparks Packers' defense Most Popular Articles ArticlesEarly morning wreck kills truck driver in Greenwood CountyGreenwood police arrest three in shooting investigationUp for auction: 1850s octagonal plantation home near Bradley.Report: Deputies find meth during traffic stopReport: Girl, 14, reports man inappropriately touched herAdditional law enforcement will be at GHS tomorrow after 'inappropriate messages'Report: Man stabbed in chest during argument with womanFirefighters douse mobile home blaze in Promised LandService to remember fallen Abbeville County officersBrief lockout lifted after investigation into possible threat against Ware Shoals schools 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here State News South Carolina lawmaker faces multiple charges New indictments: Murdaugh now facing more than 50 charges SC GOP removes private COVID-19 vaccine ban in sudden switch 6 years and counting: Ex-treasure hunter still stuck in jail Murdaugh killings in South Carolina unsolved 6 months later CNN News The powerful impact of storytelling in Nairobi connects the past to the present Tom Hanks shares the lessons he learned from Bob Dole Watch CNN anchors' friendly Army-Navy game rivalry in the kitchen Speed skydiving: Rocketing 300mph through the skies with nothing but a parachute