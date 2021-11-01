A Newberry woman died last week following a wreck in Laurens, officials said Monday.
Paula Harshaw, 56, of Newberry died Oct. 26 from a complication involving a blood clot while being treated for injuries she received in a wreck, according to Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp.
Canupp said Harshaw's injuries stemmed from a two-vehicle wreck on Oct. 22 along North Harper Street in Laurens. The wreck was investigated by the Laurens Police Department, and Police Chief Chrissie Latimore was not immediately available for comment.