Updated: October 5, 2022 @ 9:10 am
Another name, another driver killed along Newberry County's roads, and yet a key factor remains the same.
The victim wasn't wearing a seat belt.
Authorities say 25-year-old Ulysses Angeles of Blythewood was thrown from his 2019 Dodge Ram after it and a tractor-trailer collided Tuesday morning along westbound Interstate 26.
Just four days earlier, Pomaria resident Paul Edward Goldsberry, 61, died in a single-vehicle crash. He, too, was not wearing a seat belt.
"This is the third motor vehicle collision within the month that the driver of the vehicle was not wearing their seat belt," Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece said.
In an email to media, she pleaded with drivers to buckle up, rattling off statistics:
— Seat belts reduce the risk of death by 45% and cut the risk of serious injury in half.
— People not buckled in are 30 times more likely to be ejected during a crash.
— More than 3 in 4 people who are ejected during a fatal crash die from their injuries.
State Highway Patrol data shows that of those killed in crashes since the start of 2020, nearly 60% of people who had access to seat belts were not buckled.
