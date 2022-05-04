A Ninety Six industry is making a $2 million expansion, bringing 33 jobs to the area, according to a news release from the state Department of Commerce.
Mumford Industries, which manufactures reclaimed, recycled plastic film for slip sheets, tubes and other products, is spending $2 million to expand its Greenwood County operations.
Founded in 1995 and located at 4730 Ninety Six Highway, Mumford is a leading industrial plastics recycling company in the Southeast, the release said. Its products serve businesses in the automotive industry, plastics manufacturing, food packaging and distribution, among others.
This expansion will give the company additional capacity to meet growing demand for recycled materials and environmentally responsible products, the release said. Mumford supplies companies with recycling programs and services, and its latest venture is making sustainable packaging, including bags, pouches and divider and slip sheets.
"Our expansion is thrilling because we know it will allow us to not only have an even greater impact on the environment, but also the sustainability goals of the companies that call South Carolina home," George Mumford, president of Mumford, said in the news release.
The expansion is expected to be finished in May 2025.
"Not only is this the most jobs that have been created in Ninety Six in recent history, but Mumford Industries is also a company that is leading the way for a brighter tomorrow for us all," Greenwood County Councilman Dayne Pruitt said via the release.