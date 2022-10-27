Sunny. High 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..
Mainly clear. Low 48F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: October 27, 2022 @ 1:37 pm
A Mountville woman died in a single-car wreck Thursday morning, according to the Laurens County Coroner's Office.
The crash happened at about 7 a.m. on Highway 560 in Kinards. Megan Elizabeth Kirby died at the scene of her injuries, Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp said.
