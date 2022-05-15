Some sun this morning with increasing clouds this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: May 15, 2022 @ 3:46 am
A Greenwood motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle wreck, officials announced early Sunday.
The crash happened at 10:18 p.m. Saturday along Deadfall Road East near Greenside Drive, according to the state Highway Patrol.
A 2013 Harley-Davidson motorcycle heading south went off the left side of the road, ejecting the rider, Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said.
Willie James Byrd, 51, of Windtree Road, died at the scene of his injuries, Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox said.
