Traffic fatality

A Greenwood motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle wreck, officials announced early Sunday.

The crash happened at 10:18 p.m. Saturday along Deadfall Road East near Greenside Drive, according to the state Highway Patrol.

A 2013 Harley-Davidson motorcycle heading south went off the left side of the road, ejecting the rider, Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said.

Willie James Byrd, 51, of Windtree Road, died at the scene of his injuries, Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox said.

