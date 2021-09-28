A Greenwood industry plans to expand with a new plant in the county about a year after its last area expansion, officials announced Tuesday.
Monti, an industrial manufacturer that makes electrical industry components, announced plans Tuesday morning to spend $4.7 million starting a third location in Greenwood County. The new 86,501-square-foot plant, located at 211 Joe Bernat Drive, will create an estimated 16 jobs, according to a news release from county Economic Development Director James Bateman.
Monti has been in Greenwood since 2005, Bateman said. The Joe Bernat Drive location will be Monti's third location and fourth plant in Greenwood County, with two in the city. Bateman said the company's four expansions since 2015 have represented an $11,746,000 investment and created 43 jobs.
The new location will provide Monti space required to grow manufacturing capabilities and serve the Southeast, the release said. Hiring is scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2022, and anyone interested in the new jobs can visit the company's careers webpage at monti-inc.com/jobs.
"This new expansion phase is critical in allowing Monti to grow more manufacturing capacity while adding new processes to support and expand our customers in the southeast," Nick LaVigne, Monti director of Greenwood manufacturing operations, said in the release. "Greenwood County has proven to be a great partner in providing opportunities that allow us to hire and develop the great individuals that we employ in this area."
Greenwood County Council Chairman Chuck Moates congratulated the company on its fourth expansion in six years.
"There is no better testament to the positive business environment and talented workforce found in Greenwood County than continued existing industry growth," Moates said.
Mayor Brandon Smith also congratulated the company, saying he looks forward to its continued success.