Alexander James Hendrix, 27, who was reported missing on Saturday, has been located and reunited with his family.

A man who was reported missing Saturday was located and reunited with his family on Sunday, the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Alexander James Hendrix, 27, left a residence along Highway 34 near Island Ford Road in Ninety Six on Saturday and was reported missing by family, prompting GCSO to issue a code red alert.

Hendrix, who has autism, was seen on a surveillance video Saturday afternoon along Brooks Street in Greenwood. GCSO released an image from surveillance video on its Facebook page.

Deputies said they would like to thank people in the community for helping in the search for Hendrix.